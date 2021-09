Article content

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. government will buy 1.4 million additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV.

The cocktail, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized in November for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The new agreement brings the total purchased by the U.S. government to nearly 3 million doses. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)