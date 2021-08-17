Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



(Reuters) – The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has decided that most Americans should get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two administration officials familiar with the discussions. Officials are planning to announce the administration’s decision as early as this week, NYT said https://nyti.ms/3spoZiU, adding that it could begin offering the extra shots as early as mid-September.