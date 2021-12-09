Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
U.S. Surgeon General Cautions About The “Devastating” Youth Mental Health Crisis Following Rising Numbers Of Suicide And Depression

by Bradly Lamb
#Roommates, it’s been widely reported that during the pandemic drug use increased drastically, but sadly there has been a “devastating” trend regarding the youth mental health crisis. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, the pandemic has contributed to an alarming rise of depression and suicide in young boys and girls.

@People reports, the national reports of mental health struggles among youth was already concerning before the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020—but as the pandemic continued on, there is now a mental health crisis that is of enormous concern. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently produced a 53-page advisory explicitly detailing the “devastating” consequences to the mental health of young people if the issue proceeds to go unaddressed. In his document, it was highlighted that during 2019 and 2021, emergency room visits for suicide attempts went up 51% for young girls and 4% for boys.

Additionally, depression and anxiety rates doubled during the same time period, as 25% of children reportedly were diagnosed with anxiety and depressive symptoms. Discussing his findings, Murthy explained “It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place. Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable.”

He added that virtual schooling and being away from friends and extracurricular activities also contributed to this sad reality. “Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade. The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating,” he said.

You’ll recall that there has been years of discussion regarding the impact of social media on the youth and how it effects their mental health in ways that include suicide, drug use, depression and body dysmorphia.

 

