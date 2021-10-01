U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday’s investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive just days before the court is scheduled to open its new term https://www.reuters.com/world/us/political-crosshairs-us-supreme-court-weighs-abortion-guns-2021-10-01 and resume in-person oral arguments for the first time since they were curtailed because of the pandemic.

The conservative justice, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, is fully vaccinated, as are the other eight justices.

Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement that all the justices had tested negative earlier in the week.