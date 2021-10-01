U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday’s investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive just days before the court is scheduled to open its new term https://www.reuters.com/world/us/political-crosshairs-us-supreme-court-weighs-abortion-guns-2021-10-01 and resume in-person oral arguments for the first time since they were curtailed because of the pandemic.
The conservative justice, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, is fully vaccinated, as are the other eight justices.
Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement that all the justices had tested negative earlier in the week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.