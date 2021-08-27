Home Business U.S. Supreme Court ends federal residential eviction moratorium By Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court ends federal residential eviction moratorium By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

The justices, who in June had left in place https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-maintains-cdcs-pandemic-related-residential-eviction-ban-2021-06-29 a prior ban that expired at the end of July, granted a request by the challengers to lift the moratorium implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that was to have run until Oct. 3.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©