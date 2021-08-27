U.S. Supreme Court ends federal residential eviction moratorium By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups. The justices, who in June had left in place https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-maintains-cdcs-pandemic-related-residential-eviction-ban-2021-06-29 a prior ban that expired at the end of July, granted a request by the challengers to lift the moratorium implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that was to have run until Oct. 3.