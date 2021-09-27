U.S. successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The free flight test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) occurred last week, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, said in a statement.

Hypersonic weapons travel in the upper atmosphere at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 kilometers (3,853 miles) per hour.

“The missile, built by Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:), was released from an aircraft seconds before its Northrop Grumman (NYSE:) scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) engine kicked on,” DARPA said.

