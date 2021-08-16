U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.31% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.31%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.31% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.26%, and the index declined 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which rose 1.84% or 7.54 points to trade at 417.21 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 1.58% or 1.21 points to end at 77.93 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.38% or 3.15 points to 231.07 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 2.30% or 5.40 points to trade at 229.06 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 1.10% or 1.99 points to end at 179.09 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.02% or 1.04 points to 100.92.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 3.17% to 60.55, Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was up 2.88% to settle at 255.29 and Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.82% to close at 212.26.

The worst performers were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.32% to 686.17 in late trade, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.19% to settle at 17.13 and CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.11% to 46.39 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 32.14% to 3.3300, Gohealth Llc (NASDAQ:) which was up 22.11% to settle at 4.97 and Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 16.20% to close at 31.21.

The worst performers were Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 42.18% to 1.220 in late trade, China Finance Online Co Limited (NASDAQ:) which lost 35.36% to settle at 5.210 and ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 34.48% to 7.81 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2120 to 1101 and 151 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2515 fell and 1062 advanced, while 146 ended unchanged.

Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.88% or 7.15 to 255.29. Shares in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 32.14% or 0.8100 to 3.3300. Shares in China Finance Online Co Limited (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 35.36% or 2.850 to 5.210.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 4.47% to 16.12.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.60% or 10.75 to $1788.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.52% or 1.04 to hit $67.17 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.32% or 0.93 to trade at $69.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.12% to 1.1776, while USD/JPY fell 0.30% to 109.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.627.