U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.26% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.26%

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.26%, while the index added 0.16%, and the index declined 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 3.18% or 6.95 points to trade at 225.36 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 2.41% or 1.77 points to end at 75.09 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.29% or 0.62 points to 48.71 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.34% or 2.68 points to trade at 197.87 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.18% or 4.61 points to end at 384.89 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.08% or 0.64 points to 58.82.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 16.49% to 100.51, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) which was up 3.95% to settle at 230.36 and Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.46% to close at 80.49.

The worst performers were HP Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.44% to 27.31 in late trade, Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.81% to settle at 60.07 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.48% to 128.27 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 91.71% to 3.355, Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 60.11% to settle at 8.3900 and Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 41.25% to close at 0.3400.

The worst performers were Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.03% to 14.05 in late trade, Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.32% to settle at 6.440 and Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.24% to 9.220 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1793 to 1370 and 101 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2068 fell and 1444 advanced, while 166 ended unchanged.

Shares in Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; up 60.11% or 3.1500 to 8.3900. Shares in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 24.24% or 2.950 to 9.220.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.97% to 22.56.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.69% or 11.95 to $1725.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.90% or 0.68 to hit $74.61 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.69% or 0.54 to trade at $77.81 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.74% to 1.1595, while USD/JPY rose 0.45% to 112.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.67% at 94.407.

