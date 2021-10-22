U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.21% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.21% to hit a new all time high, while the index declined 0.11%, and the index lost 0.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 5.42% or 9.61 points to trade at 187.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) added 1.65% or 6.73 points to end at 414.32 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 1.56% or 6.88 points to 449.16 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 11.68% or 6.54 points to trade at 49.46 at the close. Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 3.17% or 7.12 points to end at 217.40 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.45% or 0.86 points to 58.40.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) which rose 6.80% to 753.12, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.07% to settle at 87.23 and eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.75% to close at 80.59.

The worst performers were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.68% to 49.46 in late trade, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.05% to settle at 324.61 and Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.83% to 62.24 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 471.24% to 8.7400, Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 138.44% to settle at 2.1700 and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 98.86% to close at 90.48.

The worst performers were Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.44% to 1.630 in late trade, Xiaobai Maimai Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 38.51% to settle at 5.6200 and Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.20% to 6.91 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1606 to 1588 and 123 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2180 fell and 1429 advanced, while 156 ended unchanged.

Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.80% or 47.98 to 753.12. Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 5.75% or 4.38 to 80.59. Shares in American Express Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.42% or 9.61 to 187.08. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.56% or 6.88 to 449.16. Shares in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 471.24% or 7.2100 to 8.7400. Shares in Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 57.44% or 2.200 to 1.630. Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 98.86% or 44.98 to 90.48. Shares in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 36.20% or 3.92 to 6.91.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 2.80% to 15.43.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.70% or 12.55 to $1794.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 2.06% or 1.70 to hit $84.20 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.54% or 1.30 to trade at $85.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.18% to 1.1643, while USD/JPY fell 0.47% to 113.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 93.597.

