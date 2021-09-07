U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.76% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.76%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.76%, while the index lost 0.34%, and the index gained 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.85% or 3.34 points to trade at 184.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.55% or 2.39 points to end at 156.69 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 0.52% or 1.16 points to 226.27 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were 3M Company (NYSE:), which fell 4.53% or 8.81 points to trade at 185.58 at the close. Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.38% or 5.43 points to end at 222.93 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 2.22% or 5.03 points to 221.34.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.61% to 105.93, Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.40% to settle at 147.49 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.27% to close at 35.40.

The worst performers were Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.47% to 53.48 in late trade, VF Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 5.73% to settle at 71.86 and MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.03% to 451.30 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Effector Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 47.55% to 12.630, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 35.33% to settle at 11.300 and Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.74% to close at 9.90.

The worst performers were CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.52% to 5.005 in late trade, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.30% to settle at 6.76 and Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.75% to 7.160 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2241 to 992 and 123 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2202 fell and 1376 advanced, while 125 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.55% or 2.39 to 156.69. Shares in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 35.33% or 2.950 to 11.300.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 10.54% to 18.14.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.07% or 37.90 to $1795.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.30% or 0.90 to hit $68.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.83% or 0.60 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1841, while USD/JPY rose 0.42% to 110.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.56% at 92.552.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR