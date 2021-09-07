U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.76% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.76%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.76%, while the index lost 0.34%, and the index gained 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.85% or 3.34 points to trade at 184.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.55% or 2.39 points to end at 156.69 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 0.52% or 1.16 points to 226.27 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were 3M Company (NYSE:), which fell 4.53% or 8.81 points to trade at 185.58 at the close. Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.38% or 5.43 points to end at 222.93 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 2.22% or 5.03 points to 221.34.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.61% to 105.93, Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.40% to settle at 147.49 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.27% to close at 35.40.

The worst performers were Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.47% to 53.48 in late trade, VF Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 5.73% to settle at 71.86 and MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.03% to 451.30 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Effector Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 47.55% to 12.630, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 35.33% to settle at 11.300 and Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.74% to close at 9.90.

The worst performers were CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.52% to 5.005 in late trade, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.30% to settle at 6.76 and Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.75% to 7.160 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2241 to 992 and 123 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2202 fell and 1376 advanced, while 125 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.55% or 2.39 to 156.69. Shares in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 35.33% or 2.950 to 11.300.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 10.54% to 18.14.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.07% or 37.90 to $1795.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.30% or 0.90 to hit $68.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.83% or 0.60 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1841, while USD/JPY rose 0.42% to 110.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.56% at 92.552.