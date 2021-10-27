U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.74%, while the index fell 0.51%, and the index gained 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.21% or 13.06 points to trade at 323.17 at the close. Meanwhile, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) added 2.67% or 6.31 points to end at 242.73 and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) was up 1.93% or 1.05 points to 55.52 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 6.92% or 16.04 points to trade at 215.78 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 4.62% or 2.71 points to end at 56.00 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 2.46% or 1.19 points to 47.12.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.48% to 29.82, F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.94% to settle at 216.02 and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.22% to close at 180.85.

The worst performers were Rollins Inc (NYSE:) which was down 10.81% to 35.08 in late trade, Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which lost 10.78% to settle at 54.81 and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.02% to 98.83 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 82.70% to 5.280, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:) which was up 58.97% to settle at 0.9300 and AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 46.76% to close at 3.17.

The worst performers were Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 76.58% to 13.51 in late trade, Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 58.29% to settle at 4.00 and Bimi International Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.47% to 0.9400 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2374 to 862 and 107 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2653 fell and 1036 advanced, while 166 ended unchanged.

Shares in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.48% or 2.33 to 29.82. Shares in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.94% or 12.12 to 216.02. Shares in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 5.22% or 8.97 to 180.85. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 4.21% or 13.06 to 323.17. Shares in Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 76.58% or 44.17 to 13.51.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.26% to 16.98.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.28% or 4.95 to $1798.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 3.00% or 2.54 to hit $82.11 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 2.60% or 2.23 to trade at $83.42 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.1601, while USD/JPY fell 0.25% to 113.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.882.

