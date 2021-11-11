U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.37% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.37%, while the index gained 0.11%, and the index added 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.85% or 1.09 points to trade at 59.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.76% or 0.86 points to end at 49.83 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.14% or 3.43 points to 303.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 6.98% or 12.18 points to trade at 162.27 at the close. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) declined 2.32% or 5.01 points to end at 210.55 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.98% or 4.47 points to 220.94.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.34% to 41.02, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:) which was up 8.89% to settle at 46.40 and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which gained 7.44% to close at 106.39.

The worst performers were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) which was down 6.98% to 162.27 in late trade, Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.97% to settle at 412.54 and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:) which was down 3.55% to 114.55 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 151.74% to 5.060, Root Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 32.98% to settle at 6.21 and Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.05% to close at 10.50.

The worst performers were Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.93% to 9.54 in late trade, Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 25.15% to settle at 1.2200 and Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.57% to 21.120 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1897 to 1327 and 110 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2106 rose and 1547 declined, while 160 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 7.44% or 7.37 to 106.39.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.93% to 17.62.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.86% or 15.95 to $1864.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.15% or 0.12 to hit $81.22 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.07% or 0.06 to trade at $82.58 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.25% to 1.1449, while USD/JPY rose 0.14% to 114.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 95.153.

