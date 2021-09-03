U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.21% By Investing.com

Home Business U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.21%, while the index declined 0.03%, and the index climbed 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.11% or 2.93 points to trade at 267.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 0.79% or 2.60 points to end at 330.34 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.46% or 0.69 points to 149.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.70% or 2.75 points to trade at 159.30 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.20% or 2.66 points to end at 218.17 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.13% or 2.61 points to 228.36.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:) which rose 3.13% to 71.55, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 2.65% to settle at 17.81 and Baxter International Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.04% to close at 82.71.

The worst performers were Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.61% to 27.08 in late trade, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 4.41% to settle at 22.96 and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 4.22% to 79.43 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ:) which rose 47.13% to 6.150, Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 32.72% to settle at 25.80 and MongoDB (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.33% to close at 507.41.

The worst performers were Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 82.30% to 5.06 in late trade, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.34% to settle at 6.360 and AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.92% to 16.020 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1901 to 1270 and 160 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2108 fell and 1394 advanced, while 153 ended unchanged.

Shares in Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 82.30% or 23.53 to 5.06. Shares in Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 32.72% or 6.36 to 25.80. Shares in MongoDB (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 26.33% or 105.76 to 507.41.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was unchanged 0.00% to 16.41.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.05% or 19.00 to $1830.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.06% or 0.74 to hit $69.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.63% or 0.46 to trade at $72.57 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1876, while USD/JPY fell 0.19% to 109.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.142.

