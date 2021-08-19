U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.19% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.19%, while the index climbed 0.13%, and the index gained 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.84% or 2.12 points to trade at 57.27 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 2.53% or 10.57 points to end at 427.89 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 2.08% or 6.04 points to 296.77 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 3.12% or 6.84 points to trade at 212.16 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.55% or 5.36 points to end at 204.45 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 2.49% or 2.41 points to 94.29.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which rose 19.59% to 21.61, Bath Body Works Inc (NYSE:) which was up 10.49% to settle at 65.51 and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 8.73% to close at 315.99.

The worst performers were Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.88% to 470.36 in late trade, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 5.80% to settle at 22.09 and CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.31% to 43.34 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 63.74% to 1.2200, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.65% to settle at 8.150 and Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.57% to close at 62.38.

The worst performers were PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 64.85% to 3.4800 in late trade, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 44.51% to settle at 11.68 and OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.82% to 3.370 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2320 to 920 and 119 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2541 fell and 1019 advanced, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 19.59% or 3.54 to 21.61. Shares in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.73% or 25.36 to 315.99. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.84% or 2.12 to 57.27. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.53% or 10.57 to 427.89. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.08% or 6.04 to 296.77. Shares in Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 44.51% or 9.37 to 11.68. Shares in Dlocal Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 26.57% or 13.10 to 62.38. Shares in OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; losing 37.82% or 2.050 to 3.370.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 0.46% to 21.67 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.08% or 1.45 to $1782.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 2.02% or 1.32 to hit $63.89 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.96% or 1.34 to trade at $66.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.28% to 1.1677, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 109.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.47% at 93.582.