U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.16%, while the index added 0.43%, and the index added 0.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.04% or 4.52 points to trade at 153.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.29% or 3.87 points to end at 303.59 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.15% or 3.72 points to 327.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.60% or 4.39 points to trade at 164.26 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.84% or 4.09 points to end at 217.66 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.63% or 2.65 points to 159.44.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 3.64% to 288.47, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.04% to settle at 153.12 and HP Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.84% to close at 29.74.

The worst performers were Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 6.04% to 165.19 in late trade, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:) which lost 5.00% to settle at 49.35 and TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.70% to 34.46 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 107.78% to 16.02, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 46.67% to settle at 99.59 and Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 40.61% to close at 5.09.

The worst performers were Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.68% to 9.49 in late trade, ADTRAN Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 16.52% to settle at 20.51 and NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.93% to 13.880 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1841 to 1362 and 140 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1970 fell and 1587 advanced, while 153 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.04% or 4.52 to 153.12. Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.04% or 4.52 to 153.12. Shares in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 107.78% or 8.31 to 16.02.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.22% to 16.19.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.37% or 6.70 to $1812.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.49% or 0.34 to hit $69.08 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.59% or 0.42 to trade at $72.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.1800, while USD/JPY rose 0.09% to 109.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.692.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR