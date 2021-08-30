U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.16%, while the index added 0.43%, and the index added 0.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.04% or 4.52 points to trade at 153.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.29% or 3.87 points to end at 303.59 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.15% or 3.72 points to 327.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.60% or 4.39 points to trade at 164.26 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.84% or 4.09 points to end at 217.66 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.63% or 2.65 points to 159.44.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 3.64% to 288.47, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.04% to settle at 153.12 and HP Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.84% to close at 29.74.

The worst performers were Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 6.04% to 165.19 in late trade, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:) which lost 5.00% to settle at 49.35 and TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.70% to 34.46 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 107.78% to 16.02, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 46.67% to settle at 99.59 and Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 40.61% to close at 5.09.

The worst performers were Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.68% to 9.49 in late trade, ADTRAN Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 16.52% to settle at 20.51 and NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.93% to 13.880 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1841 to 1362 and 140 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1970 fell and 1587 advanced, while 153 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.04% or 4.52 to 153.12. Shares in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 107.78% or 8.31 to 16.02.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.22% to 16.19.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.37% or 6.70 to $1812.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.49% or 0.34 to hit $69.08 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.59% or 0.42 to trade at $72.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.1800, while USD/JPY rose 0.09% to 109.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.692.