U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.14%, while the index added 0.03%, and the index gained 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.20% or 2.18 points to trade at 183.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 1.15% or 3.05 points to end at 268.32 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was up 1.02% or 1.45 points to 143.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.38% or 2.91 points to trade at 207.96 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 1.10% or 1.06 points to end at 95.71 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.97% or 2.18 points to 223.35.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PVH Corp (NYSE:) which rose 15.07% to 120.58, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which was up 3.84% to settle at 291.44 and Brown Forman (NYSE:) which gained 3.42% to close at 72.62.

The worst performers were AbbVie Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.05% to 112.27 in late trade, DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which lost 5.07% to settle at 34.86 and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was down 4.92% to 43.45 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 53.22% to 7.860, Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 36.84% to settle at 0.9194 and Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.41% to close at 131.96.

The worst performers were Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.15% to 24.100 in late trade, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.09% to settle at 18.48 and China Recycling Energy Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.16% to 7.680 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1987 to 1234 and 143 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2051 rose and 1505 declined, while 183 ended unchanged.

Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 15.07% or 15.79 to 120.58. Shares in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 27.41% or 28.39 to 131.96.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.25% to 16.11.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.09% or 1.55 to $1816.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.36% or 0.25 to hit $68.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.33 to trade at $71.30 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.28% to 1.1839, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 110.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.523.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR