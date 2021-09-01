U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.14%, while the index added 0.03%, and the index gained 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.20% or 2.18 points to trade at 183.48 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 1.15% or 3.05 points to end at 268.32 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was up 1.02% or 1.45 points to 143.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.38% or 2.91 points to trade at 207.96 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 1.10% or 1.06 points to end at 95.71 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.97% or 2.18 points to 223.35.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PVH Corp (NYSE:) which rose 15.07% to 120.58, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which was up 3.84% to settle at 291.44 and Brown Forman (NYSE:) which gained 3.42% to close at 72.62.

The worst performers were AbbVie Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.05% to 112.27 in late trade, DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which lost 5.07% to settle at 34.86 and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was down 4.92% to 43.45 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 53.22% to 7.860, Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 36.84% to settle at 0.9194 and Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.41% to close at 131.96.

The worst performers were Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.15% to 24.100 in late trade, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.09% to settle at 18.48 and China Recycling Energy Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.16% to 7.680 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1987 to 1234 and 143 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2051 rose and 1505 declined, while 183 ended unchanged.

Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 15.07% or 15.79 to 120.58. Shares in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 27.41% or 28.39 to 131.96.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.25% to 16.11.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.09% or 1.55 to $1816.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.36% or 0.25 to hit $68.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.33 to trade at $71.30 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.28% to 1.1839, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 110.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.523.