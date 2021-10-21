U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.02%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.02%, while the index added 0.30%, and the index gained 0.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.35% or 3.73 points to trade at 162.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 1.78% or 6.39 points to end at 364.62 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 1.65% or 7.19 points to 442.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which fell 9.56% or 13.57 points to trade at 128.33 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 1.25% or 1.42 points to end at 111.74 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 1.19% or 2.13 points to 177.47.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were HP Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.93% to 30.57, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.93% to settle at 182.06 and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.48% to close at 653.16.

The worst performers were International Business Machines (NYSE:) which was down 9.56% to 128.33 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which lost 8.16% to settle at 7.430 and Snap-On Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.80% to 212.51 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 333.43% to 43.17, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 45.71% to settle at 1.5300 and TriState Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.26% to close at 31.00.

The worst performers were Xiaobai Maimai Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 51.56% to 9.1400 in late trade, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.09% to settle at 1.940 and Covenant Logistics Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.31% to 27.14 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1757 to 1456 and 104 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1829 rose and 1792 declined, while 148 ended unchanged.

Shares in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 4.48% or 28.02 to 653.16. Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.78% or 6.39 to 364.62. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.65% or 7.19 to 442.28. Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 333.43% or 33.21 to 43.17. Shares in TriState Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 36.26% or 8.25 to 31.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.10% to 15.01 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.07% or 1.20 to $1783.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.90% or 0.75 to hit $82.67 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.22% or 1.05 to trade at $84.77 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1623, while USD/JPY fell 0.21% to 114.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 93.773.