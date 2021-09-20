U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.78% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.78%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 1.78% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 1.70%, and the index fell 2.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.35% or 0.25 points to trade at 71.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) fell 0.04% or 0.02 points to end at 54.26 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was down 0.53% or 0.96 points to 180.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.47% or 8.93 points to trade at 190.82 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.41% or 13.33 points to end at 378.13 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 2.99% or 4.72 points to 152.96.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which rose 3.04% to 20.33, Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:) which was up 1.67% to settle at 40.78 and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 1.64% to close at 45.27.

The worst performers were Invesco Plc (NYSE:) which was down 8.69% to 23.97 in late trade, Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which lost 7.64% to settle at 96.88 and TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.60% to 33.07 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 102.72% to 11.920, Zivo Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 66.43% to settle at 4.660 and Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.47% to close at 67.50.

The worst performers were BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.95% to 15.36 in late trade, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 25.94% to settle at 14.93 and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.13% to 12.95 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2725 to 466 and 89 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2998 fell and 559 advanced, while 121 ended unchanged.

Shares in Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; up 102.72% or 6.040 to 11.920. Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 26.13% or 4.58 to 12.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 23.55% to 25.71 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.84% or 14.65 to $1766.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.73% or 1.24 to hit $70.58 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 1.39% or 1.05 to trade at $74.29 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1726, while USD/JPY fell 0.53% to 109.38.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 93.237.