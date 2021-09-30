U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.59% By Investing.com

Home Business U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 1.59% to hit a new 3-months low, while the index declined 1.19%, and the index lost 0.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.27% or 0.72 points to trade at 271.22 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 0.03% or 0.02 points to end at 75.11 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was down 0.18% or 0.25 points to 138.93 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 3.37% or 1.64 points to trade at 47.07 at the close. 3M Company (NYSE:) declined 3.02% or 5.46 points to end at 175.42 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 2.98% or 5.90 points to 191.97.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which rose 8.80% to 47.33, Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.29% to settle at 112.48 and Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.25% to close at 142.43.

The worst performers were CarMax Inc (NYSE:) which was down 12.63% to 127.96 in late trade, Kohls Corp (NYSE:) which lost 12.24% to settle at 47.09 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 8.98% to 26.45 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 40.74% to 1.520, Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 34.68% to settle at 0.4579 and Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 34.21% to close at 3.06.

The worst performers were Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.87% to 4.110 in late trade, TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 30.43% to settle at 1.280 and Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.27% to 1.370 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2088 to 1162 and 106 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1890 fell and 1740 advanced, while 161 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 28.27% or 0.540 to 1.370.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 2.57% to 23.14.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 2.02% or 34.85 to $1757.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.27% or 0.20 to hit $75.03 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.31% or 0.24 to trade at $78.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.14% to 1.1579, while USD/JPY fell 0.62% to 111.26.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 94.263.

