U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.94%, while the index declined 1.30%, and the index fell 2.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.09% or 1.70 points to trade at 83.10 at the close. Meanwhile, International Business Machines (NYSE:) added 0.55% or 0.79 points to end at 144.11 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was up 0.37% or 0.39 points to 104.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 2.49% or 5.73 points to trade at 224.73 at the close. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.46% or 3.51 points to end at 139.14 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 2.07% or 5.99 points to 283.11.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which rose 5.67% to 30.17, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 5.30% to settle at 38.76 and Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.57% to close at 103.38.

The worst performers were Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.79% to 58.39 in late trade, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:) which lost 5.26% to settle at 106.37 and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.92% to 153.19 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 102.56% to 31.60, Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:) which was up 68.15% to settle at 22.70 and Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 25.33% to close at 1.880.

The worst performers were Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.19% to 23.75 in late trade, Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.35% to settle at 1.390 and Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.74% to 32.33 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2079 to 1188 and 116 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2655 fell and 973 advanced, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 5.30% or 1.95 to 38.76. Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.57% or 4.52 to 103.38. Shares in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 4.92% or 7.93 to 153.19. Shares in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.09% or 1.70 to 83.10. Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 102.56% or 16.00 to 31.60. Shares in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 68.15% or 9.20 to 22.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 8.56% to 22.96.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.58% or 10.15 to $1768.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 2.28% or 1.73 to hit $77.61 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 2.52% or 2.00 to trade at $81.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.23% to 1.1621, while USD/JPY fell 0.10% to 110.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 93.815.