U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.84% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.84% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 0.57%, and the index lost 0.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 0.94% or 2.80 points to trade at 299.79 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 0.10% or 0.26 points to end at 254.37 and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) was up 0.07% or 0.04 points to 55.69 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.95% or 0.96 points to trade at 48.22 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.88% or 3.87 points to end at 202.33 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.81% or 1.77 points to 96.20.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.74% to 147.68, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:) which was up 2.54% to settle at 387.34 and Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which gained 2.40% to close at 46.04.

The worst performers were Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.85% to 92.25 in late trade, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 7.30% to settle at 55.59 and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.11% to 42.00 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 38.59% to 9.410, Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 26.73% to settle at 0.7363 and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 25.80% to close at 3.950.

The worst performers were Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 39.04% to 10.96 in late trade, Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 38.22% to settle at 11.800 and Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.82% to 6.160 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2282 to 953 and 130 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2611 fell and 997 advanced, while 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 38.59% or 2.620 to 9.410.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 0.46% to 19.46.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.69% or 12.45 to $1806.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $70.45 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.18% or 0.13 to trade at $73.64 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.02% to 1.1806, while USD/JPY fell 0.30% to 109.65.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 92.627.

