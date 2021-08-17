Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.79%, while the index lost 0.71%, and the index fell 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.15% or 0.90 points to trade at 78.83 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 1.10% or 4.57 points to end at 421.78 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was up 0.92% or 1.63 points to 179.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.27% or 14.30 points to trade at 320.75 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 2.99% or 6.84 points to end at 222.22 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.96% or 4.27 points to 213.44.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Kroger Company (NYSE:) which rose 4.58% to 45.44, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.91% to settle at 198.44 and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.09% to close at 50.42.

The worst performers were DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which was down 11.83% to 36.81 in late trade, Under Armour Inc A (NYSE:) which lost 5.96% to settle at 23.50 and Under Armour Inc C (NYSE:) which was down 5.95% to 19.91 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 262.50% to 15.225, Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 40.08% to settle at 10.100 and Monday .Com Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 24.36% to close at 304.76.

The worst performers were Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.40% to 7.71 in late trade, View Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 24.42% to settle at 3.915 and TuanChe ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.39% to 1.910 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2391 to 865 and 147 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2496 fell and 1107 advanced, while 152 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kroger Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.58% or 1.99 to 45.44. Shares in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.09% or 1.51 to 50.42. Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.92% or 1.63 to 179.47. Shares in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 262.50% or 11.025 to 15.225. Shares in Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 29.40% or 3.21 to 7.71. Shares in View Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 24.42% or 1.265 to 3.915. Shares in Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 24.36% or 59.69 to 304.76. Shares in TuanChe ADR (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 24.39% or 0.616 to 1.910.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 11.10% to 17.91.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.16% or 2.95 to $1786.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.78% or 0.52 to hit $66.53 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.32 to trade at $69.19 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.56% to 1.1711, while USD/JPY rose 0.33% to 109.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.56% at 93.135.