U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.60% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.60%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.60%, while the index declined 0.82%, and the index fell 1.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.34% or 1.11 points to trade at 83.83 at the close. Meanwhile, Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) added 1.31% or 2.79 points to end at 215.80 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 1.16% or 2.08 points to 181.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.26% or 5.66 points to trade at 168.16 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.12% or 9.65 points to end at 300.06 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.83% or 2.76 points to 148.05.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Ventas Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.73% to 54.79, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.58% to settle at 357.00 and Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.37% to close at 78.13.

The worst performers were Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which was down 12.29% to 41.60 in late trade, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.15% to settle at 139.76 and Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.85% to 20.11 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 49.17% to 8.07, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 32.73% to settle at 16.87 and Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 30.35% to close at 3.350.

The worst performers were Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.50% to 1.050 in late trade, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 35.44% to settle at 5.47 and Anpac Bio Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.93% to 1.650 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2155 to 1094 and 112 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2603 fell and 1124 advanced, while 179 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 37.50% or 0.630 to 1.050. Shares in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 35.44% or 3.01 to 5.47. Shares in Anpac Bio Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 32.93% or 0.810 to 1.650.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.19% to 18.88.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.92% or 16.80 to $1847.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 3.54% or 2.98 to hit $81.17 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 2.72% or 2.31 to trade at $82.47 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.94% to 1.1481, while USD/JPY rose 0.90% to 113.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.98% at 94.873.