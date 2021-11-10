U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.60% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.60%, while the index declined 0.82%, and the index fell 1.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.34% or 1.11 points to trade at 83.83 at the close. Meanwhile, Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) added 1.31% or 2.79 points to end at 215.80 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 1.16% or 2.08 points to 181.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.26% or 5.66 points to trade at 168.16 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.12% or 9.65 points to end at 300.06 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.83% or 2.76 points to 148.05.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Ventas Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.73% to 54.79, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.58% to settle at 357.00 and Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.37% to close at 78.13.

The worst performers were Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which was down 12.29% to 41.60 in late trade, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.15% to settle at 139.76 and Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.85% to 20.11 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 49.17% to 8.07, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 32.73% to settle at 16.87 and Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 30.35% to close at 3.350.

The worst performers were Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.50% to 1.050 in late trade, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 35.44% to settle at 5.47 and Anpac Bio Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.93% to 1.650 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2155 to 1094 and 112 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2603 fell and 1124 advanced, while 179 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 37.50% or 0.630 to 1.050. Shares in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 35.44% or 3.01 to 5.47. Shares in Anpac Bio Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 32.93% or 0.810 to 1.650.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.19% to 18.88.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.92% or 16.80 to $1847.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 3.54% or 2.98 to hit $81.17 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 2.72% or 2.31 to trade at $82.47 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.94% to 1.1481, while USD/JPY rose 0.90% to 113.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.98% at 94.873.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

