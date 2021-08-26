U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.54% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.54%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.54%, while the index lost 0.58%, and the index lost 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.66% or 6.94 points to trade at 267.79 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 0.52% or 0.83 points to end at 161.75 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was up 0.50% or 0.98 points to 195.32 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 2.05% or 4.53 points to trade at 216.50 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.72% or 2.92 points to end at 166.92 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.67% or 0.81 points to 47.84.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Coty Inc (NYSE:) which rose 14.70% to 9.440, NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.72% to settle at 86.15 and Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 2.96% to close at 155.94.

The worst performers were Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.08% to 93.48 in late trade, Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.37% to settle at 310.19 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 8.45% to 28.51 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 50.97% to 2.340, Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.12% to settle at 19.700 and SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.50% to close at 8.160.

The worst performers were Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 34.17% to 30.50 in late trade, Aditx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.93% to settle at 2.130 and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.37% to 8.97 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2394 to 817 and 139 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2252 fell and 1281 advanced, while 154 ended unchanged.

Shares in NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.72% or 3.88 to 86.15. Shares in Support.com Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 41.12% or 5.740 to 19.700. Shares in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 25.37% or 3.05 to 8.97.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 12.21% to 18.84.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.15% or 2.60 to $1793.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.82% or 0.56 to hit $67.80 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 1.05% or 0.75 to trade at $70.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.14% to 1.1753, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 110.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 93.065.