U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.48%, while the index fell 0.91%, and the index declined 0.91%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 0.93% or 2.02 points to trade at 219.38 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 0.80% or 3.32 points to end at 420.16 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 0.79% or 1.29 points to 163.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.89% or 1.72 points to trade at 57.75 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.89% or 3.85 points to end at 199.75 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.83% or 2.73 points to 146.06.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.49% to 596.80, Invesco Plc (NYSE:) which was up 5.46% to settle at 26.25 and Centene Corp (NYSE:) which gained 4.95% to close at 64.64.

The worst performers were Unum Group (NYSE:) which was down 6.04% to 24.27 in late trade, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.53% to settle at 135.21 and Copart Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.46% to 143.95 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 135.40% to 5.320, Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 96.56% to settle at 17.69 and Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 47.23% to close at 7.450.

The worst performers were Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.00% to 17.53 in late trade, Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.45% to settle at 9.99 and Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.92% to 18.77 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2032 to 1163 and 135 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1901 rose and 1681 declined, while 154 ended unchanged.

Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.49% or 36.36 to 596.80. Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 135.40% or 3.060 to 5.320. Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 62.00% or 28.60 to 17.53. Shares in Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 96.56% or 8.69 to 17.69. Shares in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 36.45% or 5.73 to 9.99.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 11.34% to 20.81.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.24% or 4.15 to $1752.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.88% or 0.64 to hit $71.92 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.48% or 0.36 to trade at $75.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% to 1.1728, while USD/JPY rose 0.26% to 109.98.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.32% at 93.213.