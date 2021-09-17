U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.48%, while the index fell 0.91%, and the index declined 0.91%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 0.93% or 2.02 points to trade at 219.38 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 0.80% or 3.32 points to end at 420.16 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 0.79% or 1.29 points to 163.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.89% or 1.72 points to trade at 57.75 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.89% or 3.85 points to end at 199.75 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.83% or 2.73 points to 146.06.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.49% to 596.80, Invesco Plc (NYSE:) which was up 5.46% to settle at 26.25 and Centene Corp (NYSE:) which gained 4.95% to close at 64.64.

The worst performers were Unum Group (NYSE:) which was down 6.04% to 24.27 in late trade, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.53% to settle at 135.21 and Copart Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.46% to 143.95 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 135.40% to 5.320, Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 96.56% to settle at 17.69 and Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 47.23% to close at 7.450.

The worst performers were Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.00% to 17.53 in late trade, Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.45% to settle at 9.99 and Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.92% to 18.77 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2032 to 1163 and 135 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1901 rose and 1681 declined, while 154 ended unchanged.

Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.49% or 36.36 to 596.80. Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 135.40% or 3.060 to 5.320. Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 62.00% or 28.60 to 17.53. Shares in Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 96.56% or 8.69 to 17.69. Shares in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 36.45% or 5.73 to 9.99.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 11.34% to 20.81.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.24% or 4.15 to $1752.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.88% or 0.64 to hit $71.92 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.48% or 0.36 to trade at $75.31 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% to 1.1728, while USD/JPY rose 0.26% to 109.98.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.32% at 93.213.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR