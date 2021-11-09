U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.45% By Investing.com

Home Business U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.45%, while the index declined 0.42%, and the index fell 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.03% or 2.33 points to trade at 228.06 at the close. Meanwhile, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) added 0.93% or 0.53 points to end at 57.53 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.86% or 1.47 points to 173.32 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 3.26% or 7.19 points to trade at 213.30 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.26% or 4.85 points to end at 209.40 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was down 1.73% or 2.12 points to 120.78.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were DR Horton Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.84% to 97.21, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.99% to settle at 153.42 and Gap Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.64% to close at 25.37.

The worst performers were PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.69% to 202.59 in late trade, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 11.11% to settle at 1033.79 and TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 9.44% to 31.58 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 36.39% to 5.66, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 32.75% to settle at 31.90 and Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 25.04% to close at 15.33.

The worst performers were Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.59% to 8.23 in late trade, Pioneer Pow (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.62% to settle at 7.320 and Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.25% to 13.47 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1705 to 1488 and 133 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2180 fell and 1427 advanced, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 32.75% or 7.87 to 31.90. Shares in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 29.25% or 5.57 to 13.47.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 4.82% to 18.05.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.31% or 5.65 to $1833.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 2.93% or 2.40 to hit $84.33 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 1.76% or 1.47 to trade at $84.90 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.1595, while USD/JPY fell 0.30% to 112.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 93.957.

