U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.34%, while the index lost 0.24%, and the index fell 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.04% or 3.07 points to trade at 153.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 1.92% or 5.25 points to end at 279.00 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 0.84% or 1.45 points to 174.91 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 2.38% or 1.27 points to trade at 52.17 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.33% or 4.81 points to end at 201.89 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.63% or 0.85 points to 51.33.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were MGM Resorts International (NYSE:) which rose 9.61% to 48.69, VF Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 4.22% to settle at 72.30 and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:) which gained 3.68% to close at 15.64.

The worst performers were HP Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.08% to 26.55 in late trade, Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.94% to settle at 90.95 and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.61% to 66.72 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 61.06% to 10.92, Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 32.28% to settle at 14.220 and Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.08% to close at 9.70.

The worst performers were Revance The (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.09% to 20.45 in late trade, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 15.10% to settle at 7.030 and Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 14.23% to 33.68 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1898 to 1282 and 131 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2130 rose and 1440 declined, while 164 ended unchanged.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.61% or 4.27 to 48.69. Shares in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; down 3.94% or 3.73 to 90.95. Shares in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 2.33% or 4.81 to 201.89. Shares in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 1.63% or 0.85 to 51.33. Shares in Revance The (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 25.09% or 6.85 to 20.45.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 0.75% to 19.85.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.30% or 5.35 to $1761.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $80.55 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.43% or 0.36 to trade at $83.29 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.17% to 1.1531, while USD/JPY rose 0.30% to 113.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 94.523.

