U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.20%, while the index lost 0.13%, and the index fell 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:), which rose 1.35% or 0.75 points to trade at 56.42 at the close. Meanwhile, Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) added 1.25% or 2.82 points to end at 229.09 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was up 1.24% or 2.31 points to 187.89 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.91% or 1.18 points to trade at 60.69 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 1.39% or 5.85 points to end at 415.39 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was down 1.33% or 2.86 points to 211.38.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which rose 8.99% to 45.34, Global Payments Inc (NYSE:) which was up 7.19% to settle at 170.02 and General Mills Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.56% to close at 59.38.

The worst performers were Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was down 10.67% to 8.290 in late trade, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.05% to settle at 49.53 and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.47% to 34.37 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Effector Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 111.93% to 27.190, Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 84.02% to settle at 13.01 and Kadmon Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:) which gained 71.13% to close at 9.070.

The worst performers were INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.55% to 21.57 in late trade, Alector Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 18.97% to settle at 21.65 and Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.83% to 12.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2028 to 1195 and 101 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2495 fell and 1070 advanced, while 127 ended unchanged.

Shares in Effector Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 111.93% or 14.360 to 27.190. Shares in Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 84.02% or 5.94 to 13.01. Shares in Kadmon Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 71.13% or 3.770 to 9.070.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 0.99% to 17.96.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.38% or 6.85 to $1791.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.51% or 1.03 to hit $69.38 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.38% or 0.99 to trade at $72.68 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1818, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 110.26.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 92.703.

