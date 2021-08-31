Home Business U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.11%, while the index fell 0.13%, and the index declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.34% or 2.11 points to trade at 50.74 at the close. Meanwhile, American Express Company (NYSE:) added 1.03% or 1.70 points to end at 165.96 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was up 0.99% or 1.37 points to 140.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.96% or 3.29 points to trade at 164.74 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.69% or 1.08 points to end at 62.90 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.65% or 1.62 points to 96.77.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 4.39% to 19.48, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.34% to settle at 50.74 and Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.68% to close at 98.11.

The worst performers were Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.60% to 45.70 in late trade, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which lost 4.39% to settle at 280.67 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which was down 4.10% to 34.49 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 59.00% to 4.150, Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 42.98% to settle at 6.620 and Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.24% to close at 9.91.

The worst performers were Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.57% to 5.130 in late trade, RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 37.58% to settle at 10.00 and Ree Automotive Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 33.70% to 6.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1833 to 1370 and 157 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2281 rose and 1288 declined, while 162 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ree Automotive Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 33.70% or 3.05 to 6.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.79% to 16.48.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.28% or 5.05 to $1817.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.94% or 0.65 to hit $68.56 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.84% or 0.61 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.1809, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 110.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 92.668.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©