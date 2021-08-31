U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.11%, while the index fell 0.13%, and the index declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.34% or 2.11 points to trade at 50.74 at the close. Meanwhile, American Express Company (NYSE:) added 1.03% or 1.70 points to end at 165.96 and International Business Machines (NYSE:) was up 0.99% or 1.37 points to 140.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.96% or 3.29 points to trade at 164.74 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.69% or 1.08 points to end at 62.90 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.65% or 1.62 points to 96.77.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 4.39% to 19.48, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.34% to settle at 50.74 and Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.68% to close at 98.11.

The worst performers were Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.60% to 45.70 in late trade, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which lost 4.39% to settle at 280.67 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which was down 4.10% to 34.49 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 59.00% to 4.150, Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 42.98% to settle at 6.620 and Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.24% to close at 9.91.

The worst performers were Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.57% to 5.130 in late trade, RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 37.58% to settle at 10.00 and Ree Automotive Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 33.70% to 6.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1833 to 1370 and 157 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2281 rose and 1288 declined, while 162 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ree Automotive Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 33.70% or 3.05 to 6.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.79% to 16.48.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.28% or 5.05 to $1817.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.94% or 0.65 to hit $68.56 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.84% or 0.61 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.1809, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 110.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 92.668.