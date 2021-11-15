U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.04%, while the index declined 0.00%, and the index lost 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 5.49% or 12.13 points to trade at 233.09 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 2.27% or 2.59 points to end at 116.82 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 0.91% or 2.27 points to 252.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which fell 1.78% or 8.19 points to trade at 450.80 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.06% or 2.23 points to end at 207.40 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.90% or 1.49 points to 163.52.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 14.28% to 129.23, Boeing Co (NYSE:) which was up 5.49% to settle at 233.09 and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.36% to close at 98.05.

The worst performers were Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.45% to 177.60 in late trade, American Tower Corp (NYSE:) which lost 4.26% to settle at 260.50 and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:) which was down 4.01% to 285.31 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 79.45% to 2.620, Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 49.65% to settle at 15.040 and Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 25.00% to close at 6.750.

The worst performers were Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.06% to 1.8800 in late trade, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.06% to settle at 17.54 and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.03% to 55.40 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1764 to 1480 and 126 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2084 fell and 1648 advanced, while 164 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 14.28% or 16.15 to 129.23. Shares in Chevron Corp (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.27% or 2.59 to 116.82. Shares in Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 49.65% or 4.990 to 15.040. Shares in Telos Corp (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 28.06% or 6.84 to 17.54.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.23% to 16.49.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.19% or 3.55 to $1864.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.18% or 0.14 to hit $79.83 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.06% or 0.05 to trade at $82.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.70% to 1.1370, while USD/JPY rose 0.26% to 114.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.40% at 95.505.

