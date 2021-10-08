U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.03%, while the index declined 0.19%, and the index fell 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which rose 2.24% or 2.37 points to trade at 108.05 at the close. Meanwhile, International Business Machines (NYSE:) added 0.99% or 1.41 points to end at 143.22 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 0.93% or 3.76 points to 408.46 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.60% or 1.31 points to trade at 80.63 at the close. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.22% or 0.66 points to end at 53.24 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.98% or 0.47 points to 47.38.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 6.84% to 24.36, Hess Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 6.63% to settle at 89.15 and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which gained 5.53% to close at 90.53.

The worst performers were Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.65% to 98.32 in late trade, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.98% to settle at 16.23 and Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.83% to 706.13 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 95.97% to 38.41, DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 45.52% to settle at 11.70 and Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 44.53% to close at 5.550.

The worst performers were Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 46.10% to 13.14 in late trade, Agile Thrpe (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.41% to settle at 0.6746 and Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.85% to 18.03 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1763 to 1405 and 137 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2123 fell and 1388 advanced, while 184 ended unchanged.

Shares in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.84% or 1.56 to 24.36. Shares in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 5.65% or 5.89 to 98.32. Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.53% or 4.74 to 90.53. Shares in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 1.22% or 0.66 to 53.24. Shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 46.10% or 11.24 to 13.14. Shares in Agile Thrpe (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 28.41% or 0.2677 to 0.6746. Shares in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 27.85% or 6.96 to 18.03.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.94% to 18.77.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.60 to $1756.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.53% or 1.20 to hit $79.50 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.66% or 0.54 to trade at $82.49 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.19% to 1.1573, while USD/JPY rose 0.59% to 112.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 94.112.