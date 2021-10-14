U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.56% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.56%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.56% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index climbed 1.71%, and the index added 1.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 7.43% or 3.51 points to trade at 50.77 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 4.17% or 16.81 points to end at 420.36 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.22% or 1.83 points to 58.74 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.96% or 4.34 points to trade at 217.44 at the close. Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.79% or 0.62 points to end at 78.33 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.19% or 0.30 points to 156.69.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.43% to 50.77, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.54% to settle at 26.22 and Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.56% to close at 158.86.

The worst performers were U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:) which was down 2.25% to 60.08 in late trade, Boeing Co (NYSE:) which lost 1.96% to settle at 217.44 and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was down 1.61% to 45.31 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Grove Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 35.13% to 6.77, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 26.17% to settle at 11.91 and Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 25.82% to close at 3.460.

The worst performers were Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 39.56% to 0.2014 in late trade, Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.19% to settle at 8.18 and Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.90% to 1.0300 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2464 to 763 and 126 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2296 rose and 1298 declined, while 167 ended unchanged.

Shares in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.54% or 1.61 to 26.22. Shares in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 39.56% or 0.1318 to 0.2014.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 9.55% to 16.86 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.55 to $1798.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.36% or 1.09 to hit $81.53 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.31% or 1.09 to trade at $84.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.1599, while USD/JPY rose 0.40% to 113.68.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 93.970.