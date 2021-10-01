Home Business U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up...

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.43% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.43%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 1.43%, while the index gained 1.15%, and the index climbed 0.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 8.37% or 6.29 points to trade at 81.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) added 4.04% or 6.84 points to end at 176.01 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 3.83% or 6.41 points to 173.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walmart Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.67% or 2.33 points to trade at 137.05 at the close. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) declined 0.64% or 1.03 points to end at 160.47 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.53% or 0.25 points to 46.80.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.53% to 61.14, TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 9.19% to settle at 36.96 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) which gained 8.37% to close at 81.40.

The worst performers were Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.68% to 570.79 in late trade, Kroger Company (NYSE:) which lost 3.19% to settle at 39.14 and Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.66% to 394.84 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 38.00% to 6.210, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 19.82% to settle at 42.01 and Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 19.43% to close at 5.90.

The worst performers were Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 38.07% to 8.54 in late trade, Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 33.71% to settle at 28.00 and Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.80% to 2.500 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2303 to 918 and 108 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2231 rose and 1353 declined, while 176 ended unchanged.

Shares in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.53% or 5.32 to 61.14. Shares in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.37% or 6.29 to 81.40. Shares in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 8.37% or 6.29 to 81.40. Shares in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; losing 38.07% or 5.25 to 8.54. Shares in Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 32.80% or 1.220 to 2.500.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 8.60% to 21.15.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.17% or 2.90 to $1759.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.92% or 0.69 to hit $75.72 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.06% or 0.83 to trade at $79.14 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.13% to 1.1596, while USD/JPY fell 0.22% to 111.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 94.058.

