U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.09% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.75%, and the index gained 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.80% or 14.87 points to trade at 406.07 at the close. Meanwhile, Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) added 2.58% or 5.81 points to end at 230.99 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 2.51% or 4.30 points to 175.81 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 3.64% or 1.85 points to trade at 48.92 at the close. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) declined 0.94% or 2.30 points to end at 242.25 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.72% or 0.40 points to 55.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.74% to 190.55, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was up 6.78% to settle at 48.38 and Halliburton Company (NYSE:) which gained 4.88% to close at 26.01.

The worst performers were WestRock Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.58% to 46.57 in late trade, International Paper (NYSE:) which lost 4.53% to settle at 53.28 and Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:) which was down 3.88% to 133.71 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 38.08% to 4.750, Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 37.86% to settle at 1.4200 and Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.57% to close at 16.420.

The worst performers were Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.42% to 34.94 in late trade, Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.71% to settle at 1.77 and Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.20% to 14.21 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1633 to 1568 and 125 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2069 fell and 1507 advanced, while 164 ended unchanged.

Shares in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 8.74% or 15.31 to 190.55. Shares in Halliburton Company (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.88% or 1.21 to 26.01. Shares in Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 24.42% or 11.29 to 34.94. Shares in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 31.57% or 3.940 to 16.420.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.32% to 16.30 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.66% or 29.90 to $1768.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.23% or 1.00 to hit $82.31 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.89% or 0.75 to trade at $84.75 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1603, while USD/JPY rose 0.53% to 114.26.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 93.942.