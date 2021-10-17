U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.09%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 1.09% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.75%, and the index gained 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.80% or 14.87 points to trade at 406.07 at the close. Meanwhile, Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) added 2.58% or 5.81 points to end at 230.99 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 2.51% or 4.30 points to 175.81 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 3.64% or 1.85 points to trade at 48.92 at the close. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) declined 0.94% or 2.30 points to end at 242.25 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.72% or 0.40 points to 55.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.74% to 190.55, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was up 6.78% to settle at 48.38 and Halliburton Company (NYSE:) which gained 4.88% to close at 26.01.

The worst performers were WestRock Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.58% to 46.57 in late trade, International Paper (NYSE:) which lost 4.53% to settle at 53.28 and Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:) which was down 3.88% to 133.71 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 38.08% to 4.750, Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 37.86% to settle at 1.4200 and Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.57% to close at 16.420.

The worst performers were Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.42% to 34.94 in late trade, Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 21.40% to settle at 1.80 and Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 20.49% to 9.35 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 8.74% or 15.31 to 190.55. Shares in Halliburton Company (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.88% or 1.21 to 26.01. Shares in Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 24.42% or 11.29 to 34.94. Shares in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 31.57% or 3.940 to 16.420. Shares in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 20.49% or 2.41 to 9.35.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.32% to 16.30 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.65% or 29.70 to $1768.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $81.73 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.00% or 0.84 to trade at $84.84 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.1601, while USD/JPY rose 0.51% to 114.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.960.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR