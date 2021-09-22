U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.00%, while the index climbed 0.95%, and the index climbed 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.06% or 8.47 points to trade at 216.98 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 2.94% or 2.79 points to end at 97.64 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 2.58% or 4.22 points to 167.49 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which fell 0.88% or 3.64 points to trade at 408.70 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.80% or 1.72 points to end at 213.64 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.36% or 0.60 points to 163.93.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.19% to 20.12, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 6.84% to settle at 30.44 and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 6.26% to close at 31.92.

The worst performers were FedEx Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 9.12% to 229.08 in late trade, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 8.51% to settle at 69.59 and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.99% to 343.21 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 61.86% to 9.21, Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 33.16% to settle at 5.060 and China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:) which gained 30.76% to close at 0.5377.

The worst performers were Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.68% to 34.11 in late trade, Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 30.89% to settle at 1.7900 and TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.92% to 6.915 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2539 to 679 and 85 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2470 rose and 1073 declined, while 141 ended unchanged.

Shares in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 9.12% or 22.99 to 229.08. Shares in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 8.51% or 6.47 to 69.59. Shares in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 0.80% or 1.72 to 213.64. Shares in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 24.92% or 2.295 to 6.915.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 14.33% to 20.87.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.60% or 10.65 to $1767.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 2.10% or 1.48 to hit $71.97 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.11% or 1.57 to trade at $75.93 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.26% to 1.1693, while USD/JPY rose 0.53% to 109.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 93.442.