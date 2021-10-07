U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.98% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.98%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.98%, while the index gained 0.83%, and the index gained 1.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which rose 2.65% or 10.45 points to trade at 404.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 2.36% or 1.35 points to end at 58.51 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.16% or 7.12 points to 337.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.41% or 0.86 points to trade at 209.12 at the close. International Business Machines (NYSE:) declined 0.39% or 0.55 points to end at 141.81 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was down 0.34% or 0.60 points to 177.80.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.23% to 34.32, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:) which was up 5.45% to settle at 14.89 and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 5.14% to close at 50.95.

The worst performers were Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:) which was down 8.07% to 68.19 in late trade, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.61% to settle at 58.22 and Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which was down 4.68% to 46.25 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Merus NV (NASDAQ:) which rose 38.15% to 27.63, New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 25.36% to settle at 33.22 and Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 23.31% to close at 7.83.

The worst performers were Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 39.78% to 17.33 in late trade, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:) which lost 37.25% to settle at 1.920 and Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 35.54% to 12.26 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2337 to 872 and 131 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2580 rose and 993 declined, while 157 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 8.07% or 5.99 to 68.19. Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 6.61% or 4.12 to 58.22. Shares in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 0.41% or 0.86 to 209.12. Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 39.78% or 11.45 to 17.33. Shares in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 37.25% or 1.140 to 1.920. Shares in Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 35.54% or 6.76 to 12.26.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.95% to 19.54.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.33% or 5.75 to $1756.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.82% or 1.41 to hit $78.84 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.68% or 1.36 to trade at $82.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1554, while USD/JPY rose 0.17% to 111.61.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 94.205.