U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.92% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.92%, while the index added 1.05%, and the index added 1.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.12% or 11.66 points to trade at 385.81 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 2.00% or 5.65 points to end at 288.76 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 1.66% or 6.42 points to 393.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.81% or 1.50 points to trade at 81.60 at the close. International Business Machines (NYSE:) declined 0.67% or 0.96 points to end at 143.15 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.33% or 0.63 points to 192.50.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.93% to 332.47, Invesco Plc (NYSE:) which was up 5.27% to settle at 25.37 and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.21% to close at 634.81.

The worst performers were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.36% to 17.14 in late trade, Ventas Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.71% to settle at 54.20 and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.25% to 760.07 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 36.17% to 10.335, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:) which was up 22.11% to settle at 6.130 and Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 20.47% to close at 1.530.

The worst performers were DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.29% to 8.85 in late trade, Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.32% to settle at 8.120 and Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.15% to 3.480 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1907 to 1301 and 124 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2094 rose and 1446 declined, while 161 ended unchanged.

Shares in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.21% or 31.46 to 634.81.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 7.23% to 21.30.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.41% or 7.25 to $1760.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 2.00% or 1.55 to hit $79.17 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.87% or 1.52 to trade at $82.78 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.22% to 1.1595, while USD/JPY rose 0.57% to 111.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 93.995.

