U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.69% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.69%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.69%, while the index added 0.88%, and the index climbed 1.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.72% or 1.73 points to trade at 65.38 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 2.42% or 5.25 points to end at 221.75 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 2.03% or 3.58 points to 180.14 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walmart Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.56% or 0.83 points to trade at 146.52 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.47% or 1.26 points to end at 266.53 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.35% or 0.27 points to 76.30.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.92% to 27.80, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 6.92% to settle at 25.66 and Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:) which gained 6.50% to close at 63.75.

The worst performers were Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.77% to 90.89 in late trade, AutoZone Inc (NYSE:) which lost 2.54% to settle at 1548.49 and Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.39% to 203.82 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 80.89% to 5.300, Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 66.94% to settle at 14.19 and NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 65.60% to close at 16.510.

The worst performers were Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.66% to 58.34 in late trade, Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 14.06% to settle at 26.34 and Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.05% to 15.46 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2662 to 567 and 110 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2740 rose and 793 declined, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 80.89% or 2.370 to 5.300. Shares in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 66.94% or 5.69 to 14.19.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 13.00% to 16.39.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.45% or 26.05 to $1821.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.88% or 1.27 to hit $68.69 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.05% or 1.44 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.39% to 1.1796, while USD/JPY fell 0.23% to 109.82.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 92.690.