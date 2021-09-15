U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.68% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.68%, while the index added 0.85%, and the index gained 0.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.94% or 1.90 points to trade at 50.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 2.12% or 2.04 points to end at 98.24 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.68% or 3.40 points to 205.73 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.54% or 0.31 points to trade at 57.56 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.54% or 0.85 points to end at 157.91 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.43% or 1.74 points to 401.95.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.33% to 75.31, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 7.80% to settle at 81.58 and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 7.67% to close at 12.63.

The worst performers were Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.30% to 86.44 in late trade, Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.73% to settle at 137.04 and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.55% to 114.64 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:) which rose 53.15% to 11.900, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 52.05% to settle at 10.750 and Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.07% to close at 7.350.

The worst performers were Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 42.13% to 2.610 in late trade, Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.08% to settle at 0.3709 and Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.64% to 2.670 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2233 to 976 and 139 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2277 rose and 1316 declined, while 170 ended unchanged.

Shares in GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 53.15% or 4.130 to 11.900. Shares in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 42.13% or 1.900 to 2.610. Shares in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 29.08% or 0.1521 to 0.3709. Shares in Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 27.64% or 1.020 to 2.670.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.58% to 18.18.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.69% or 12.50 to $1794.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 3.07% or 2.16 to hit $72.62 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.51% or 1.85 to trade at $75.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% to 1.1815, while USD/JPY fell 0.28% to 109.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.468.

