Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.65%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.65%, while the index gained 0.81%, and the index gained 1.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.56% or 7.59 points to trade at 304.36 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 1.96% or 6.34 points to end at 329.24 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.66% or 0.95 points to 58.22 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.82% or 0.43 points to trade at 52.01 at the close. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) declined 0.39% or 0.22 points to end at 56.64 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.38% or 0.86 points to 223.53.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.26% to 58.34, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.14% to settle at 208.16 and ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.43% to close at 348.11.

The worst performers were Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.73% to 123.12 in late trade, Deere & Company (NYSE:) which lost 2.10% to settle at 351.43 and Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 1.94% to 565.97 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 204.13% to 19.16, Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 43.93% to settle at 12.680 and GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 32.79% to close at 5.710.

The worst performers were Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 54.77% to 0.674 in late trade, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 48.25% to settle at 0.6313 and Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.00% to 2.130 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2363 to 867 and 137 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2596 rose and 1006 declined, while 163 ended unchanged.

Shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.14% or 10.18 to 208.16. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 2.56% or 7.59 to 304.36. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.66% or 0.95 to 58.22. Shares in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 204.13% or 12.86 to 19.16. Shares in Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 54.77% or 0.816 to 0.674. Shares in Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 48.25% or 0.5887 to 0.6313. Shares in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 40.00% or 1.420 to 2.130.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 14.35% to 18.56.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.02% or 0.35 to $1783.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 2.54% or 1.61 to hit $61.89 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 2.15% or 1.43 to trade at $65.02 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.26% to 1.1704, while USD/JPY rose 0.07% to 109.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 93.455.