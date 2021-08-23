U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.61%, while the index added 0.85%, and the index gained 1.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 3.16% or 6.73 points to trade at 219.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 2.58% or 2.43 points to end at 96.73 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 2.35% or 1.22 points to 53.23 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which fell 1.01% or 4.35 points to trade at 425.36 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.66% or 1.00 points to end at 150.45 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.58% or 0.94 points to 159.90.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.59% to 17.29, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 6.92% to settle at 23.47 and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.41% to close at 153.52.

The worst performers were Cboe Global Markets Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.62% to 126.36 in late trade, Rollins Inc (NYSE:) which lost 2.42% to settle at 38.38 and Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 2.29% to 68.99 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 188.83% to 17.590, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 53.65% to settle at 5.900 and GreenPro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 34.23% to close at 1.0200.

The worst performers were Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.29% to 13.74 in late trade, Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 16.69% to settle at 6.790 and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.02% to 1.7700 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2305 to 962 and 137 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2742 rose and 893 declined, while 153 ended unchanged.

Shares in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.41% or 9.25 to 153.52. Shares in Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 16.69% or 1.360 to 6.790. Shares in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 13.02% or 0.2650 to 1.7700.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 7.60% to 17.15.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.29% or 23.00 to $1807.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 5.31% or 3.30 to hit $65.44 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 5.25% or 3.40 to trade at $68.15 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.41% to 1.1744, while USD/JPY fell 0.09% to 109.70.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.53% at 93.013.