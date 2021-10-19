U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.56% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.56%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.56% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.74%, and the index climbed 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.03% or 2.34 points to trade at 79.49 at the close. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) added 2.34% or 3.75 points to end at 163.87 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.12% or 3.01 points to 144.69 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.18% or 1.68 points to trade at 140.66 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.01% or 1.61 points to end at 157.82 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.81% or 0.39 points to 48.01.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.53% to 75.22, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:) which was up 3.52% to settle at 115.00 and Deere & Company (NYSE:) which gained 3.39% to close at 343.09.

The worst performers were Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.58% to 363.35 in late trade, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.12% to settle at 26.52 and Western Union Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.26% to 20.17 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Xiaobai Maimai Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 42.58% to 9.5100, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 39.75% to settle at 2.250 and Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 24.68% to close at 10.585.

The worst performers were Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 69.59% to 2.250 in late trade, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 65.96% to settle at 13.82 and Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.70% to 33.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1872 to 1314 and 137 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2259 rose and 1341 declined, while 177 ended unchanged.

Shares in Xiaobai Maimai Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 42.58% or 2.8400 to 9.5100. Shares in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 69.59% or 5.150 to 2.250. Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 65.96% or 26.78 to 13.82. Shares in Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 24.68% or 2.095 to 10.585. Shares in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 17.70% or 7.16 to 33.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.74% to 15.70 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.25% or 4.45 to $1770.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.72% or 0.59 to hit $82.28 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.72% or 0.61 to trade at $84.94 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.22% to 1.1635, while USD/JPY rose 0.04% to 114.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 93.767.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR