U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.56% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.56% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.37%, and the index climbed 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 5.40% or 11.51 points to trade at 224.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) added 3.84% or 8.01 points to end at 216.79 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was up 3.17% or 5.40 points to 175.68 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 9.87% or 8.94 points to trade at 81.60 at the close. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.00% or 3.71 points to end at 368.47 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.70% or 1.06 points to 150.22.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 15.59% to 182.11, Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) which was up 10.83% to settle at 48.60 and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 8.95% to close at 96.67.

The worst performers were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.22% to 13.45 in late trade, Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) which lost 9.87% to settle at 81.60 and Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.20% to 89.20 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 35.14% to 1.5000, Chinook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 30.31% to settle at 15.95 and Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.24% to close at 58.80.

The worst performers were Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 75.56% to 8.80 in late trade, Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 54.66% to settle at 0.861 and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 52.49% to 14.14 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2134 to 1102 and 128 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1943 rose and 1716 declined, while 163 ended unchanged.

Shares in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 6.20% or 5.90 to 89.20. Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 75.56% or 27.20 to 8.80. Shares in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 54.66% or 1.039 to 0.861. Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 3-years lows; falling 52.49% or 15.62 to 14.14.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.74% to 16.48.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.40% or 25.10 to $1818.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 3.24% or 2.55 to hit $81.36 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 2.68% or 2.16 to trade at $82.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.13% to 1.1567, while USD/JPY fell 0.34% to 113.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 94.207.

