U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.47%, while the index climbed 0.69%, and the index gained 0.96%.

The best performers of the session on the were 3M Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.98% or 3.57 points to trade at 183.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.48% or 2.19 points to end at 150.06 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.49% or 5.46 points to 373.09 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.65% or 2.67 points to trade at 159.44 at the close. International Business Machines (NYSE:) declined 0.97% or 1.17 points to end at 119.10 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 0.57% or 0.95 points to 166.66.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 4.20% to 77.68, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:) which was up 4.05% to settle at 298.50 and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.66% to close at 339.74.

The worst performers were Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:) which was down 8.06% to 14.65 in late trade, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.20% to settle at 20.22 and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 3.63% to 22.18 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 52.63% to 2.320, Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.00% to settle at 9.870 and Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 33.10% to close at 2.835.

The worst performers were Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 46.04% to 5.99 in late trade, Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 43.98% to settle at 3.73 and Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 40.31% to 1.755 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1816 to 1423 and 110 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1956 rose and 1748 declined, while 162 ended unchanged.

Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.49% or 5.46 to 373.09. Shares in Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 46.04% or 5.11 to 5.99. Shares in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 50.00% or 3.290 to 9.870. Shares in Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 43.98% or 2.93 to 3.73. Shares in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 40.31% or 1.185 to 1.755.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 7.81% to 16.28.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.09% or 1.75 to $1865.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.92% or 0.75 to hit $80.84 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.94% or 0.78 to trade at $82.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.1443, while USD/JPY fell 0.11% to 113.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 95.123.