U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.39% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.39%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.37%, and the index gained 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.71% or 1.52 points to trade at 57.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.17% or 4.56 points to end at 214.35 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.79% or 1.03 points to 58.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 1.55% or 3.29 points to trade at 209.17 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 0.82% or 1.77 points to end at 212.81 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.79% or 1.26 points to 158.85.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Arista Networks (NYSE:) which rose 20.40% to 491.93, Under Armour Inc A (NYSE:) which was up 16.36% to settle at 25.57 and Under Armour Inc C (NYSE:) which gained 13.90% to close at 21.68.

The worst performers were Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:) which was down 9.74% to 117.11 in late trade, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:) which lost 9.48% to settle at 43.54 and Global Payments Inc (NYSE:) which was down 9.24% to 132.35 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 108.97% to 358.30, OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 85.19% to settle at 8.500 and Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.01% to close at 1.960.

The worst performers were Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.38% to 11.59 in late trade, Triterras Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.47% to settle at 5.425 and ABVC Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.20% to 4.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1852 to 1383 and 142 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1965 fell and 1681 advanced, while 150 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arista Networks (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 20.40% or 83.36 to 491.93. Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 9.24% or 13.47 to 132.35. Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 108.97% or 186.84 to 358.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.32% to 16.03.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.36% or 6.55 to $1789.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.65% or 0.55 to hit $83.50 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.24% or 0.20 to trade at $84.51 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1581, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 113.96.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 94.093.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR