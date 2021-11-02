U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.39% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.39%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.37%, and the index gained 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.71% or 1.52 points to trade at 57.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.17% or 4.56 points to end at 214.35 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.79% or 1.03 points to 58.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 1.55% or 3.29 points to trade at 209.17 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 0.82% or 1.77 points to end at 212.81 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.79% or 1.26 points to 158.85.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Arista Networks (NYSE:) which rose 20.40% to 491.93, Under Armour Inc A (NYSE:) which was up 16.36% to settle at 25.57 and Under Armour Inc C (NYSE:) which gained 13.90% to close at 21.68.

The worst performers were Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:) which was down 9.74% to 117.11 in late trade, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:) which lost 9.48% to settle at 43.54 and Global Payments Inc (NYSE:) which was down 9.24% to 132.35 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 108.97% to 358.30, OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 85.19% to settle at 8.500 and Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.01% to close at 1.960.

The worst performers were Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.38% to 11.59 in late trade, Triterras Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.47% to settle at 5.425 and ABVC Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.20% to 4.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1852 to 1383 and 142 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1965 fell and 1681 advanced, while 150 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arista Networks (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 20.40% or 83.36 to 491.93. Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 9.24% or 13.47 to 132.35. Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 108.97% or 186.84 to 358.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.32% to 16.03.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.36% or 6.55 to $1789.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.65% or 0.55 to hit $83.50 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.24% or 0.20 to trade at $84.51 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.21% to 1.1581, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 113.96.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 94.093.