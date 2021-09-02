U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.37%, while the index added 0.28%, and the index climbed 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.96% or 1.49 points to trade at 51.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 2.09% or 2.00 points to end at 97.71 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.84% or 3.82 points to 211.78 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:), which fell 2.58% or 5.94 points to trade at 224.18 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.55% or 4.17 points to end at 264.15 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 1.45% or 2.39 points to 162.05.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:) which rose 12.06% to 114.04, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 6.70% to settle at 17.35 and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 5.98% to close at 26.58.

The worst performers were Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.20% to 287.47 in late trade, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 4.60% to settle at 43.57 and Gap Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.91% to 25.68 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 69.40% to 23.530, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.78% to settle at 9.400 and Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 29.59% to close at 5.080.

The worst performers were Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 57.18% to 0.3937 in late trade, Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 17.39% to settle at 3.610 and Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.15% to 3.270 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2039 to 1136 and 162 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2194 rose and 1319 declined, while 175 ended unchanged.

Shares in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 12.06% or 12.27 to 114.04. Shares in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:) fell to 52-week lows; down 4.60% or 2.10 to 43.57. Shares in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 69.40% or 9.640 to 23.530. Shares in Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 57.18% or 0.5257 to 0.3937. Shares in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 41.78% or 2.770 to 9.400. Shares in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 16.15% or 0.630 to 3.270.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.86% to 16.41.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.22% or 4.05 to $1811.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.65% or 1.13 to hit $69.72 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.62% or 1.16 to trade at $72.75 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.32% to 1.1875, while USD/JPY fell 0.03% to 109.96.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 92.222.