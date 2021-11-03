U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.29% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.65%, and the index added 1.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.10% or 1.48 points to trade at 49.23 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 2.78% or 4.67 points to end at 172.50 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.82% or 3.89 points to 218.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.69% or 3.50 points to trade at 203.62 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.47% or 6.22 points to end at 417.63 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 0.71% or 0.81 points to 113.02.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which rose 15.85% to 64.33, FMC Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 12.65% to settle at 105.24 and Kohls Corp (NYSE:) which gained 7.98% to close at 56.52.

The worst performers were Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 14.07% to 66.74 in late trade, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:) which lost 5.84% to settle at 348.13 and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.03% to 169.87 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 99.35% to 15.45, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 65.14% to settle at 2.890 and iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 60.13% to close at 122.98.

The worst performers were Urban One Inc Class D (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.60% to 4.580 in late trade, Skywater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.26% to settle at 20.80 and Urban One (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.64% to 7.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2114 to 1145 and 141 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2481 rose and 1190 declined, while 175 ended unchanged.

Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 15.85% or 8.80 to 64.33. Shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 14.07% or 10.93 to 66.74.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.80% to 15.10.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.89% or 15.95 to $1773.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 4.53% or 3.80 to hit $80.11 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 3.99% or 3.38 to trade at $81.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.32% to 1.1614, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 113.99.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 93.840.