U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.29% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.65%, and the index added 1.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.10% or 1.48 points to trade at 49.23 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 2.78% or 4.67 points to end at 172.50 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.82% or 3.89 points to 218.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.69% or 3.50 points to trade at 203.62 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.47% or 6.22 points to end at 417.63 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 0.71% or 0.81 points to 113.02.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which rose 15.85% to 64.33, FMC Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 12.65% to settle at 105.24 and Kohls Corp (NYSE:) which gained 7.98% to close at 56.52.

The worst performers were Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 14.07% to 66.74 in late trade, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:) which lost 5.84% to settle at 348.13 and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.03% to 169.87 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 99.35% to 15.45, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 65.14% to settle at 2.890 and iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 60.13% to close at 122.98.

The worst performers were Urban One Inc Class D (NASDAQ:) which was down 37.60% to 4.580 in late trade, Skywater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.26% to settle at 20.80 and Urban One (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.64% to 7.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2114 to 1145 and 141 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2481 rose and 1190 declined, while 175 ended unchanged.

Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 15.85% or 8.80 to 64.33. Shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 14.07% or 10.93 to 66.74.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.80% to 15.10.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.89% or 15.95 to $1773.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 4.53% or 3.80 to hit $80.11 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 3.99% or 3.38 to trade at $81.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.32% to 1.1614, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 113.99.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 93.840.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

