U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.26% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.26%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.26% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.18%, and the index added 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 3.70% or 7.65 points to trade at 214.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 2.61% or 1.46 points to end at 57.43 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was up 2.05% or 5.04 points to 250.59 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.40% or 5.20 points to trade at 366.54 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 1.37% or 6.30 points to end at 454.18 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.60% or 0.90 points to 148.90.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) which rose 11.62% to 35.15, Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) which was up 10.73% to settle at 185.89 and Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which gained 9.04% to close at 39.79.

The worst performers were Aon PLC (NYSE:) which was down 4.09% to 306.85 in late trade, L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.94% to settle at 221.46 and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.60% to 324.24 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were ABVC Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 131.10% to 5.87, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 81.51% to settle at 16.88 and Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.45% to close at 1.6700.

The worst performers were Nextplay Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.20% to 1.375 in late trade, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC ADR (NASDAQ:) which lost 18.46% to settle at 14.03 and Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.09% to 11.815 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2422 to 825 and 129 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2774 rose and 844 declined, while 167 ended unchanged.

Shares in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 10.73% or 18.01 to 185.89. Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.05% or 5.04 to 250.59. Shares in ABVC Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 131.10% or 3.33 to 5.87. Shares in Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 81.51% or 7.58 to 16.88.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 0.92% to 16.41.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.60% or 10.75 to $1794.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.48% or 0.40 to hit $83.97 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 1.00% or 0.84 to trade at $84.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.39% to 1.1606, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 114.01.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 93.877.