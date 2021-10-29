U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.25% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.19%, and the index added 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.24% or 7.27 points to trade at 331.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.91% or 0.92 points to end at 49.00 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.73% or 1.50 points to 88.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.81% or 2.76 points to trade at 149.81 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.06% or 0.60 points to end at 55.97 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was down 0.66% or 1.19 points to 178.68.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were WW Grainger Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.51% to 463.11, eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.95% to settle at 76.72 and VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.68% to close at 222.67.

The worst performers were Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:) which was down 10.98% to 177.21 in late trade, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:) which lost 9.55% to settle at 103.20 and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.71% to 52.29 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 47.31% to 6.850, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.79% to settle at 14.250 and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 33.81% to close at 27.190.

The worst performers were Huadi International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 39.47% to 17.130 in late trade, Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.50% to settle at 51.00 and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.17% to 24.01 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1776 to 1446 and 131 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1857 fell and 1820 advanced, while 177 ended unchanged.

Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 2.24% or 7.27 to 331.62. Shares in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.73% or 1.50 to 88.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.63% to 16.26.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.03% or 18.55 to $1784.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.66% or 0.55 to hit $83.36 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.17% or 0.14 to trade at $83.80 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 1.01% to 1.1561, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 114.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.84% at 94.108.